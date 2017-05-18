CNN 10 - May 19, 2017

After reporting on four American detainees in North Korea, we're giving you a sense of what they may be experiencing and how previous detainees have been released. We provide a preview of the U.S. president's first trip abroad as leader. And we catch up with Myron Rolle, who has achieved success on the football field and in his chosen academic field.

WEEKLY NEWSQUIZ

1. What kind of virus, which started spreading last weekend, affected more than 200,000 victims in about 150 countries worldwide?

2. What kind of eclipse takes place when the moon passes between Earth and the sun and completely covers the sun?

3. "Nomophobia" is a term being used to describe the fear of being without what item?

4. An outbreak of the deadly Ebola virus has been reported in a remote part of what Central African country?

5. U.S. intelligence suggests that ISIS terrorists are plotting to use explosives hidden in electronic devices to attack what vehicles?

6. Hassan Rouhani is the incumbent president who's running for re-election in what country?

7. In two controversies associated with U.S. President Donald Trump this week, what other country was named?

8. What country controls the Golan Heights, a plateau, where troops are keeping tabs on events in neighboring Syria?

9. An estimated 73 percent of American children are said to consume what legal drug on a daily basis?

10. Name two of the five countries that President Trump is scheduled to visit on his first trip abroad as U.S. leader.

TRANSCRIPT

