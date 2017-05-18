Breaking News

Ferry between Russia and North Korea starts regular service

By Radina Gigova, CNN

Updated 1:35 AM ET, Thu May 18, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

The Man Gyong Bong passenger boat arrives in Vladivostok in the Russian Far East on May 18, 2017.
The Man Gyong Bong passenger boat arrives in Vladivostok in the Russian Far East on May 18, 2017.

Story highlights

  • A cargo-passenger ferry service now links Russia and North Korea
  • Russia is one of few countries that maintain diplomatic relations with Pyongyang

(CNN)A cargo-passenger ferry service linking Russia and North Korea completed its first trip Thursday.

The Man Gyong Bong ferry left the North Korean port city of Rason Wednesday and arrived in Russia's Far Eastern city of Vladivostok at 8:00 am local time Thursday, according to Russian state news agency TASS.
The trip marked the beginning of a once-weekly regular cargo-passenger service, according to TASS.
    An estimated 40 passengers boarded the boat for the maiden voyage.
    "These are Russian citizens, who are returning from North Korea, and tourists from China," said Mikhail Khmel, deputy director general of Investstroytrest, quoted by TASS. The company owns RosKor, the ferry's operator.
    Read More
    Khmel said the vessel will make the return sailing on May 19. The company expects most of its passengers to be Chinese tourists, who will be able to visit both Russia's Primorye region and North Korea in one trip, he told TASS.
    The parents in North Korea of an inadvertent defector react to &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/videos/world/2017/04/30/nk-family-divided-ripley-pkg.cnn&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a video message&lt;/a&gt;, shared by CNN&#39;s Will Ripley, from their daughter, who lives in South Korea and cannot return home. The family hasn&#39;t been together in years.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    The parents in North Korea of an inadvertent defector react to a video message, shared by CNN's Will Ripley, from their daughter, who lives in South Korea and cannot return home. The family hasn't been together in years.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 83
    May Day celebrations are held on May 1 in Pyongyang.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    May Day celebrations are held on May 1 in Pyongyang.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 83
    A North Korean boy sits in his family&#39;s living room on April 30 in Pyongyang.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    A North Korean boy sits in his family's living room on April 30 in Pyongyang.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 83
    North Koreans in Pyongyang celebrate the country&#39;s &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/04/25/asia/north-korea-army-day-in-pictures/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;85th annual Army Day&lt;/a&gt; on April 25. The holiday celebrates the founding of its army.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    North Koreans in Pyongyang celebrate the country's 85th annual Army Day on April 25. The holiday celebrates the founding of its army.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 83
    A North Korea veteran stands against the backdrop of the USS Pueblo, a US Navy ship that North Korea captured in 1968. CNN&#39;s Will Ripley‪ asked this veteran about his thoughts on the USS Carl Vinson, an American aircraft carrier conducting joint drills with two Japanese destroyers in the western Pacific Ocean. The veteran told Ripley, &quot;We can sink that aircraft carrier.&quot;
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    A North Korea veteran stands against the backdrop of the USS Pueblo, a US Navy ship that North Korea captured in 1968. CNN's Will Ripley‪ asked this veteran about his thoughts on the USS Carl Vinson, an American aircraft carrier conducting joint drills with two Japanese destroyers in the western Pacific Ocean. The veteran told Ripley, "We can sink that aircraft carrier."
    Hide Caption
    5 of 83
    Ripley noted that in Pyongyang, children are often seen dressed in bright, colorful clothing, contrasting with the more conservative and darker outfits worn by many adults.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    Ripley noted that in Pyongyang, children are often seen dressed in bright, colorful clothing, contrasting with the more conservative and darker outfits worn by many adults.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 83
    North Korean soldiers march on April 15, &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2017/04/14/asia/north-korea-day-of-the-sun/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;as the nation marks the birth of its founder, Kim Il Sung,&lt;/a&gt; who is also the grandfather of current leader Kim Jong Un.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    North Korean soldiers march on April 15, as the nation marks the birth of its founder, Kim Il Sung, who is also the grandfather of current leader Kim Jong Un.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 83
    North Koreans celebrate the birthday of Kim Il Sung. He would have been 105.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    North Koreans celebrate the birthday of Kim Il Sung. He would have been 105.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 83
    Tanks roll through Kim Il Sung Square on April 15.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    Tanks roll through Kim Il Sung Square on April 15.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 83
    North Korean air force jets fly over the Pyongyang celebration.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    North Korean air force jets fly over the Pyongyang celebration.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 83
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un appears at a ceremony to formally open a housing development in Pyongyang on April 13. The project was rushed to completion in under a year, North Korean officials say.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un appears at a ceremony to formally open a housing development in Pyongyang on April 13. The project was rushed to completion in under a year, North Korean officials say.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 83
    North Koreans gather to witness the opening of the Ryomyong Street housing development.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    North Koreans gather to witness the opening of the Ryomyong Street housing development.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 83
    Foreign journalists are filmed by North Korean media during the Ryomyong Street event.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    Foreign journalists are filmed by North Korean media during the Ryomyong Street event.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 83
    Soldiers leave the opening ceremony of the Ryomyong Street development.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    Soldiers leave the opening ceremony of the Ryomyong Street development.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 83
    North Koreans observe a statue of their founder, Kim Il Sung, at the Museum of the Korean Revolution on April 10. CNN&#39;s Will Ripley said it was the first time CNN cameras had been allowed into the Pyongyang museum.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    North Koreans observe a statue of their founder, Kim Il Sung, at the Museum of the Korean Revolution on April 10. CNN's Will Ripley said it was the first time CNN cameras had been allowed into the Pyongyang museum.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 83
    North Koreans pose on April 9, for a photo at Mangyongdae, the birthplace of Kim Il Sung.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    North Koreans pose on April 9, for a photo at Mangyongdae, the birthplace of Kim Il Sung.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 83
    Boys in Pyongyang pose for a photo at a secondary school for orphans on February 19.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    Boys in Pyongyang pose for a photo at a secondary school for orphans on February 19.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 83
    A tiger is seen at a zoo in Pyongyang on February 19. CNN&#39;s Will Ripley, Tim Schwarz and Justin Robertson were the only Western broadcasters reporting from North Korea after it conducted a ballistic missile test on February 12. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/15/asia/north-korea-photos-video/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;See their dispatches&lt;/a&gt;.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    A tiger is seen at a zoo in Pyongyang on February 19. CNN's Will Ripley, Tim Schwarz and Justin Robertson were the only Western broadcasters reporting from North Korea after it conducted a ballistic missile test on February 12. See their dispatches.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 83
    CNN&#39;s Will Ripley posted this photo of the Pyongyang skyline on February 17. &quot;Note the 105-story pyramid skyscraper, the Ryugyong Hotel. Work began in 1987. Still unfinished,&quot; Ripley said &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.instagram.com/p/BQmQp1Zg-kI/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;in his Instagram post.&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    CNN's Will Ripley posted this photo of the Pyongyang skyline on February 17. "Note the 105-story pyramid skyscraper, the Ryugyong Hotel. Work began in 1987. Still unfinished," Ripley said in his Instagram post.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 83
    North Korean soldiers ride on February 17, in a black Mercedes-Benz on the streets of Pyongyang.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    North Korean soldiers ride on February 17, in a black Mercedes-Benz on the streets of Pyongyang.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 83
    A 70-story apartment building undergoes construction on February 17.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    A 70-story apartment building undergoes construction on February 17.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 83
    The floating Rainbow Restaurant is seen in Pyongyang on February 17.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    The floating Rainbow Restaurant is seen in Pyongyang on February 17.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 83
    North Korean soldiers watch fireworks on February 16, in Pyongyang.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    North Korean soldiers watch fireworks on February 16, in Pyongyang.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 83
    People use smartphones on on February 16, to take photos of an ice sculpture in Pyongyang.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    People use smartphones on on February 16, to take photos of an ice sculpture in Pyongyang.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 83
    A soldier stands guard in North Korea on February 16. While military service for women has long been voluntary, it reportedly was made mandatory recently in a bid to bolster the armed forces.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    A soldier stands guard in North Korea on February 16. While military service for women has long been voluntary, it reportedly was made mandatory recently in a bid to bolster the armed forces.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 83
    A boy visits the Kimjongilia flower show on February 16. The red flowers are named after the late North Korean leader Kim Jong Il.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    A boy visits the Kimjongilia flower show on February 16. The red flowers are named after the late North Korean leader Kim Jong Il.
    Hide Caption
    26 of 83
    University students dance in front of the Pyongyang indoor stadium on February 16.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    University students dance in front of the Pyongyang indoor stadium on February 16.
    Hide Caption
    27 of 83
    Book titles are listed in English at a bookshop for tourists in the Yanggakdo Hotel in Pyongyang.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    Book titles are listed in English at a bookshop for tourists in the Yanggakdo Hotel in Pyongyang.
    Hide Caption
    28 of 83
    Ice flows down the Taedong River in Pyongyang on February 16.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    Ice flows down the Taedong River in Pyongyang on February 16.
    Hide Caption
    29 of 83
    Soldiers pay respects to former North Korean leaders on February 15. The site is considered one of the most sacred in Pyongyang.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    Soldiers pay respects to former North Korean leaders on February 15. The site is considered one of the most sacred in Pyongyang.
    Hide Caption
    30 of 83
    Vendors sell flowers February 15 to mourners paying their respects to deceased leaders of North Korea.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    Vendors sell flowers February 15 to mourners paying their respects to deceased leaders of North Korea.
    Hide Caption
    31 of 83
    The view over the frozen Taedong River shows residential areas of Pyongyang on February 15.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    The view over the frozen Taedong River shows residential areas of Pyongyang on February 15.
    Hide Caption
    32 of 83
    The symbol of North Korea&#39;s sole political party, the Korean Workers&#39; Party, can be seen atop a government building in Pyongyang.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    The symbol of North Korea's sole political party, the Korean Workers' Party, can be seen atop a government building in Pyongyang.
    Hide Caption
    33 of 83
    Taxis are becoming more prevalent on the streets of Pyongyang. Most commuters still ride buses.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    Taxis are becoming more prevalent on the streets of Pyongyang. Most commuters still ride buses.
    Hide Caption
    34 of 83
    Tour guides told CNN&#39;s crew that &quot;in 1948, Kim Il Sung, his wife and his then 7-year-old son, Kim Jong Il, test fired North Korea&#39;s first domestically manufactured submachine gun,&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.instagram.com/p/BFItQnuBqFl/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Tim Schwartz said on Instagram.&lt;/a&gt; The guides said that all three shot bullseyes at 50 meters.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    Tour guides told CNN's crew that "in 1948, Kim Il Sung, his wife and his then 7-year-old son, Kim Jong Il, test fired North Korea's first domestically manufactured submachine gun," Tim Schwartz said on Instagram. The guides said that all three shot bullseyes at 50 meters.
    Hide Caption
    35 of 83
    The Man Gyong Dae School Children&#39;s Palace, shown in May 2016, is an after-school activity complex in Pyongyang.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    The Man Gyong Dae School Children's Palace, shown in May 2016, is an after-school activity complex in Pyongyang.
    Hide Caption
    36 of 83
    Young singers practice their performance at a &quot;children&#39;s palace&quot; in Pyongyang.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    Young singers practice their performance at a "children's palace" in Pyongyang.
    Hide Caption
    37 of 83
    Children play volleyball at an after-school center in Pyongyang.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    Children play volleyball at an after-school center in Pyongyang.
    Hide Caption
    38 of 83
    An Olympic-sized swimming pool is a focal point of a &quot;children&#39;s palace&quot; after-school center in Pyongyang.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    An Olympic-sized swimming pool is a focal point of a "children's palace" after-school center in Pyongyang.
    Hide Caption
    39 of 83
    Pyongyang prepares in 2016 for the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/04/28/asia/north-korea-party-congress-explainer/&quot;&gt;Workers&#39; Party of Korea congress,&lt;/a&gt; the first such meeting since 1980. The event aimed to consolidate Kim Jong Un&#39;s power in the regime.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    Pyongyang prepares in 2016 for the Workers' Party of Korea congress, the first such meeting since 1980. The event aimed to consolidate Kim Jong Un's power in the regime.
    Hide Caption
    40 of 83
    A train can be seen from the window of the Koryo Hotel in Pyongyang.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    A train can be seen from the window of the Koryo Hotel in Pyongyang.
    Hide Caption
    41 of 83
    CNN visits the North Korean &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/01/08/asia/north-korea-hydrogen-bomb-science-park/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Science and Technology Center&lt;/a&gt; in Pyongyang in January 2016.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    CNN visits the North Korean Science and Technology Center in Pyongyang in January 2016.
    Hide Caption
    42 of 83
    Visitors to North Korea&#39;s Science and Technology Center use the tightly regulated North Korean intranet.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    Visitors to North Korea's Science and Technology Center use the tightly regulated North Korean intranet.
    Hide Caption
    43 of 83
    A guide shows visitors a display in the North Korean Science and Technology Center.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    A guide shows visitors a display in the North Korean Science and Technology Center.
    Hide Caption
    44 of 83
    Exhibits at the North Korean Science and Technology Center include this fighter jet.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    Exhibits at the North Korean Science and Technology Center include this fighter jet.
    Hide Caption
    45 of 83
    During a carefully choreographed show of strength to mark the &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2015/10/10/asia/north-korea-military-parade/&quot;&gt;70th anniversary of the ruling Korean Workers&#39; Party&lt;/a&gt; in October 2015, a soldier marches across Pyongyang&#39;s Kim Il Sung Square.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    During a carefully choreographed show of strength to mark the 70th anniversary of the ruling Korean Workers' Party in October 2015, a soldier marches across Pyongyang's Kim Il Sung Square.
    Hide Caption
    46 of 83
    Young members of North Korea&#39;s military ride artillery through Pyongyang.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    Young members of North Korea's military ride artillery through Pyongyang.
    Hide Caption
    47 of 83
    North Korean soldiers march below statues of North Korea&#39;s founding president Kim Il Sung and his son, Kim Jong Il.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    North Korean soldiers march below statues of North Korea's founding president Kim Il Sung and his son, Kim Jong Il.
    Hide Caption
    48 of 83
    Weapons are paraded through Pyongyang as a clear signal to the rest of the world that North Korea has military might.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    Weapons are paraded through Pyongyang as a clear signal to the rest of the world that North Korea has military might.
    Hide Caption
    49 of 83
    A large mural of North Korean founder Kim Il Sung stands outside the Jang Chon cooperative farm, a 30-minute drive outside the capital Pyongyang. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/09/25/asia/north-korea-most-famous-farmer/&quot;&gt;CNN visited the farm in September 2015.&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    A large mural of North Korean founder Kim Il Sung stands outside the Jang Chon cooperative farm, a 30-minute drive outside the capital Pyongyang. CNN visited the farm in September 2015.
    Hide Caption
    50 of 83
    Farm manager Kim Myong Jon is something of a celebrity in North Korea. During the past 40 years, she&#39;s met with all three North Korean leaders.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    Farm manager Kim Myong Jon is something of a celebrity in North Korea. During the past 40 years, she's met with all three North Korean leaders.
    Hide Caption
    51 of 83
    The farm where Kim Myong Jon works is home to one of North Korea&#39;s first greenhouses. It was first visited by Kim Il Sung more than three decades ago, and more recently by his grandson, current leader Kim Jong Un.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    The farm where Kim Myong Jon works is home to one of North Korea's first greenhouses. It was first visited by Kim Il Sung more than three decades ago, and more recently by his grandson, current leader Kim Jong Un.
    Hide Caption
    52 of 83
    Chili peppers lie in the sun at the Jang Chon farm. Peppers are used for making kimchi, the fermented cabbage dish that is a staple of the North Korean diet.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    Chili peppers lie in the sun at the Jang Chon farm. Peppers are used for making kimchi, the fermented cabbage dish that is a staple of the North Korean diet.
    Hide Caption
    53 of 83
    CNN&#39;s Will Ripley speaks with scientists from North Korea&#39;s space agency, the National Aeronautical Development Association (NADA). In September 2015, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/09/23/asia/north-korea-space-center-ripley-schwarz/&quot;&gt;CNN was given exclusive access to the newly opened satellite control center.&lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    CNN's Will Ripley speaks with scientists from North Korea's space agency, the National Aeronautical Development Association (NADA). In September 2015, CNN was given exclusive access to the newly opened satellite control center.
    Hide Caption
    54 of 83
    The futuristic space center is in a residential area not far from the center of Pyongyang.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    The futuristic space center is in a residential area not far from the center of Pyongyang.
    Hide Caption
    55 of 83
    Two officials walk in the grounds of the space facility. NADA officials told CNN that they had prepared multiple satellites and were in the &quot;final stages of perfecting all operations.&quot;
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    Two officials walk in the grounds of the space facility. NADA officials told CNN that they had prepared multiple satellites and were in the "final stages of perfecting all operations."
    Hide Caption
    56 of 83
    Hula hoop diplomacy at a North Korean dolphinarium&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/05/26/asia/north-korea-hula-hooping/&quot;&gt;. CNN video journalist Brad Olson&lt;/a&gt; was called on stage to show how it&#39;s done.&quot;I managed to get three going, much to the delight of the crowd,&quot; he said.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    Hula hoop diplomacy at a North Korean dolphinarium. CNN video journalist Brad Olson was called on stage to show how it's done."I managed to get three going, much to the delight of the crowd," he said.
    Hide Caption
    57 of 83
    In May 2015, CNN was given rare access to a faculty apartment in an upscale area of Pyongyang, near Kim Il Sung University. The lounge was neat, if a little dated.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    In May 2015, CNN was given rare access to a faculty apartment in an upscale area of Pyongyang, near Kim Il Sung University. The lounge was neat, if a little dated.
    Hide Caption
    58 of 83
    This is the master bedroom of the three-bedroom apartment. A university professor lives in the home with his adult children. It&#39;s 200 square meters (about 2,150 square feet). That&#39;s large for an apartment in Pyongyang.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    This is the master bedroom of the three-bedroom apartment. A university professor lives in the home with his adult children. It's 200 square meters (about 2,150 square feet). That's large for an apartment in Pyongyang.
    Hide Caption
    59 of 83
    A flat-screen television sits prominently in the lounge.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    A flat-screen television sits prominently in the lounge.
    Hide Caption
    60 of 83
    Books are neatly lined up above a desk in the study. There&#39;s a lamp for reading and a large padded chair.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    Books are neatly lined up above a desk in the study. There's a lamp for reading and a large padded chair.
    Hide Caption
    61 of 83
    Every home in North Korea displays portraits of late leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il. Housing is assigned by the government and is free. Those who want to move have to sign up to exchange places with other citizens.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    Every home in North Korea displays portraits of late leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il. Housing is assigned by the government and is free. Those who want to move have to sign up to exchange places with other citizens.
    Hide Caption
    62 of 83
    The kitchen features a double sink and brushed metal counter tops.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    The kitchen features a double sink and brushed metal counter tops.
    Hide Caption
    63 of 83
    The kitchen is fitted with a Haier two-burner gas hob. Haier, based in Qingdao, China, is one of the world&#39;s biggest home appliance companies.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    The kitchen is fitted with a Haier two-burner gas hob. Haier, based in Qingdao, China, is one of the world's biggest home appliance companies.
    Hide Caption
    64 of 83
    First-graders in a Pyongyang classroom are orderly yet energetic, often standing and giving spirited answers to their teacher&#39;s questions.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    First-graders in a Pyongyang classroom are orderly yet energetic, often standing and giving spirited answers to their teacher's questions.
    Hide Caption
    65 of 83
    North Korean students watch riding lessons at a new equestrian center designed by Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un. The facility was formerly used for military training.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    North Korean students watch riding lessons at a new equestrian center designed by Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un. The facility was formerly used for military training.
    Hide Caption
    66 of 83
    Outdoor exercise accompanied by upbeat music is a daily routine for these North Korean middle school students. Classes are critiqued on their coordination.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    Outdoor exercise accompanied by upbeat music is a daily routine for these North Korean middle school students. Classes are critiqued on their coordination.
    Hide Caption
    67 of 83
    Young children in a newly constructed Pyongyang orphanage practice a musical performance.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    Young children in a newly constructed Pyongyang orphanage practice a musical performance.
    Hide Caption
    68 of 83
    The orphanage features a pool area for the children, who live and study in the complex.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    The orphanage features a pool area for the children, who live and study in the complex.
    Hide Caption
    69 of 83
    Young boys practice a drum routine that they will perform during International Children&#39;s Day.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    Young boys practice a drum routine that they will perform during International Children's Day.
    Hide Caption
    70 of 83
    Toy rocket launchers sit ready for children to play with.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    Toy rocket launchers sit ready for children to play with.
    Hide Caption
    71 of 83
    Junior Lt. Col. Nam Dong Ho speaks to CNN correspondent Will Ripley. In May 2015, Ripley and his team were &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/05/02/asia/cnn-inside-north-korea/&quot;&gt;granted rare access to the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in North Korea.&lt;/a&gt; An estimated three-quarters of North Korea&#39;s standing army of more than a million is based near the heavily fortified border.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    Junior Lt. Col. Nam Dong Ho speaks to CNN correspondent Will Ripley. In May 2015, Ripley and his team were granted rare access to the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in North Korea. An estimated three-quarters of North Korea's standing army of more than a million is based near the heavily fortified border.
    Hide Caption
    72 of 83
    Soldiers stand guard on the North Korean side of the DMZ.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    Soldiers stand guard on the North Korean side of the DMZ.
    Hide Caption
    73 of 83
    North Korea displays the armistice agreement that brought the brutal fighting of the Korean War to an end in 1953.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    North Korea displays the armistice agreement that brought the brutal fighting of the Korean War to an end in 1953.
    Hide Caption
    74 of 83
    Junior Lt. Col. Nam Dong Ho is part of North Korea&#39;s standing army of more than a million.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    Junior Lt. Col. Nam Dong Ho is part of North Korea's standing army of more than a million.
    Hide Caption
    75 of 83
    Pyongyang women wear their Sunday best -- and carry ornate umbrellas to shield themselves from the sun.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    Pyongyang women wear their Sunday best -- and carry ornate umbrellas to shield themselves from the sun.
    Hide Caption
    76 of 83
    Twin statues honor the late leaders of North Korea, Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il. Visitors to Pyongyang are routinely taken to pay their respects and lay flowers at the monument.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    Twin statues honor the late leaders of North Korea, Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il. Visitors to Pyongyang are routinely taken to pay their respects and lay flowers at the monument.
    Hide Caption
    77 of 83
    Kim Jong Un personally inspected the plans for this new water park and had his top officials test the water slides for safety.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    Kim Jong Un personally inspected the plans for this new water park and had his top officials test the water slides for safety.
    Hide Caption
    78 of 83
    Visitors to a Pyongyang water park play table tennis.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    Visitors to a Pyongyang water park play table tennis.
    Hide Caption
    79 of 83
    The Pyongyang Gold Lane, a bowling alley in the North Korean capital, is popular among young people.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    The Pyongyang Gold Lane, a bowling alley in the North Korean capital, is popular among young people.
    Hide Caption
    80 of 83
    Pyongyang Airport is the first stop on tours of North Korea. Air Koryo is the national airline. It operates direct flights from Beijing and Shenyang in China, and Vladivostok in Russia. Air Koryo has an aging fleet, although it has purchased some newer aircraft in recent years.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    Pyongyang Airport is the first stop on tours of North Korea. Air Koryo is the national airline. It operates direct flights from Beijing and Shenyang in China, and Vladivostok in Russia. Air Koryo has an aging fleet, although it has purchased some newer aircraft in recent years.
    Hide Caption
    81 of 83
    The inflight magazine features multiple pages on Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    The inflight magazine features multiple pages on Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un.
    Hide Caption
    82 of 83
    The inflight meal consists of a burger and a glass of North Korean beer.
    Photos: Inside North Korea
    The inflight meal consists of a burger and a glass of North Korean beer.
    Hide Caption
    83 of 83
    03 inside NK 050201 inside NK 050202 inside NK 050202 inside north korea 042601 inside north korea 042603 inside north korea 042613 nk parade16 nk parade15 nk parade14 nk parade04 North Korea Ryomyong street opening02 North Korea Ryomyong street opening03 North Korea Ryomyong street opening10 North Korea Ryomyong street opening01 cnn inside north korea 041001 North Korea Day of the Sun prepsNorth Korea orphansNorth Korea Tiger01 ripley NK 021701 inside north korea 021703 inside north korea 021702 inside north korea 021707 Inside North Korea 021601 Inside North Korea 021604 Inside North Korea 021605 Inside North Korea 021606 Inside North Korea 021602 Inside North Korea 021603 Inside North Korea 021601 inside north korea 021503 inside north korea 021507 inside north korea 021502 inside north korea 021504 inside north korea 021506 inside north korea 0215north korea children&#39;s palace 01north korea children&#39;s palace 02north korea children&#39;s palace 03north korea children&#39;s palace 0402 north korea 04051603 north korea 040516nk science tech center ripleynorth korea science center 2north korea science center 5north korea science center 4NK soldier Scenes from the fieldNorth Korea miliary ride pyongyang ripley15 north korea military parade14 north korea military paradenorth korea farmersIMG_1372[1]north korea farmersIMG_1456[1]north korea farmersIMG_1459north korea farmersIMG_1438north korea space raceSpace Scientists 4north korea space raceIMG_1338north korea space raceSpace Scientists 2North Korea hula hoop Scenes from the fieldripley north korea housing 2ripley north korea housing 5ripley north korea housing 9ripley north korea housing 8ripley north korea housing 6ripley north korea housing 3ripley north korea housing 4ripley north korea school 2ripley north korea school 6ripley north korea school 803 north korea orphans06 north korea orphans04 north korea orphans02 north korea orphans 05071519.will.ripley.north.korea17.will.ripley.north.korea16.will.ripley.north.korea15.will.ripley.north.korea11.will.ripley.north.korea07.will.ripley.north.korea13.will.ripley.north.korea12.will.ripley.north.korea09.will.ripley.north.korea04.will.ripley.north.korea03.will.ripley.north.korea02.will.ripley.north.korea
    Previously, regular transport between the two countries was possible only by air or rail, making the Man Gyong Bong ferry the first scheduled cargo-passenger service to link Russian and North Korean ports, according to TASS.
    "Rajin-Vladivostok international tourist liner Man Gyong Bong will be operated by the common efforts of the DPRK and Russia," reads a report by North Korea's state news agency KCNA, referring to the name of the specific port within Rason.
    "Man Gyong Bong's operation as Rajin-Vladivostok international tourist liner will make a positive contribution to developing marine transport and economic cooperation and tourism between the two countries," adds KCNA.
    Footage emerges of North Korea missile test
    Footage emerges of North Korea missile test

      JUST WATCHED

      Footage emerges of North Korea missile test

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Footage emerges of North Korea missile test 00:51

    Business first

    North Korea's latest missile launch, despite landing just south of Russia's Pacific coast, has so far had no discernible impact on relations between the two countries.
    Though Russian President Vladimir Putin has condemned the missile launch as "dangerous," he also warned against "intimidating" North Korea, a neighboring country that shares a 17 kilometer (11 mile) land border with Russia.
    Putin concerned about N. Korea missile launch
    Putin concerned about N. Korea missile launch

      JUST WATCHED

      Putin concerned about N. Korea missile launch

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Putin concerned about N. Korea missile launch 01:28
    North Korea is facing increasing isolation over its missile development and Russia is one of the few countries that continues to maintain diplomatic relations with Pyongyang.
    "While Russia is concerned about North Korea and its missiles, it also sees North Korea as an opportunity to gain leverage with the West, the US in particular," said Matthew Chance, CNN Senior International Correspondent based in Moscow.
    "Russia doesn't want North Korea to have nuclear weapons, but the response from officials in Moscow has been minimal because they know Russia isn't one of Pyongyang's targets," he added.