— President Trump responded to Wednesday's appointment of a special counsel in the Russia probe, saying the move "hurts our country."
— Trump also says he's "very close" to naming a new FBI Director. Former Connecticut Sen. Joe Lieberman is the front-runner, sources tell CNN.
— The Michael Flynn saga continues. According to a New York Times report, Flynn told Trump's transition team he was under investigation. But they hired him anyway. Meanwhile, the Senate doesn't know if Flynn will cooperate with the intelligence committee's subpoena request.
— Vice President Mike Pence has pulled a disappearing act.
— A speeding car plowed into pedestrians in New York City's Times Square. At least one person died and more than 20 were injured. The incident is being investigated as an accident, a police official says.
— Grunge legend Chris Cornell, lead singer of Soundgarden and Audioslave, committed suicide. His last performance ended with a song about death.
— Roger Ailes, the man who built Fox News into a powerhouse before being forced out over sexual harassment allegations, died at 77.
— "Saturday Night Live" is losing one of its long-time stars.