It was "a first date from hell," he told a newspaper

(CNN) A Texas man is demanding a refund from his date after she texted while they were at the movies in Austin.

Brandon Vezmar filed a petition at a small claims court seeking $17.31 in damages.

He claims he spent that much money to take his unidentified date to a 3-D showing of "Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2" on May 6, he told the Austin American-Statesman

"After the movie started, defendant activated her phone at least 10-20 times in 15 minutes to read and send text messages, in direct violation of the theater's policy, " his petition states.

Vezmar accuses his date of "adversely affecting the viewing experience" of moviegoers.

