Inmate who lived upstanding life after he was mistakenly freed wins release

Story highlights Rene Lima-Marin was released improperly in 2008 and rearrested in 2014

During the years he was free, he found a job, got married, started raising a family, and purchased a home, said his attorney Kimberly Diego

(CNN) A Colorado man who was sent back to prison after being mistakenly released was told by a judge Tuesday that he is a free man.

Rene Lima-Marin was serving a 98-year prison term for robbing two video stores in 1998. He was released, improperly, in 2008, but was rearrested in 2014, when authorities realized the mistake. In a 165-page decision, Arapahoe County District Court Judge Carlos Samour Jr. said "it would be utterly unjust to compel Lima-Marin, at this juncture, to serve the rest of his extremely long sentence"

In the six years that Lima-Miran was free, he found a job, got married, started raising a family, and purchased a home, said his attorney Kimberly Diego. "His case was unique in that sense," she said. "Not all people who are rehabilitated behave that way."

Lima-Marin was called an "asset to society" and an "outstanding citizen" who worked with young people encouraging them to make good decisions, per the judge's ruling.

The mix-up for the father of two boiled down to an error in paperwork that said Lima-Miran's sentences were to be served concurrently, instead of consecutively.

