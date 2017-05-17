Kentucky Girl Scout leader accused of stealing cookies

Story highlights A Scout leader signed for over $26,000 worth of cookies, Girl Scout officials say

The cookies have not been recovered; Scout leader could face up to 10 years in prison

(CNN) A Kentucky Girl Scout troop leader is accused of running off with over 6,000 boxes of cookies, local officials say.

Leah Ann Vick, 26, was arrested Monday after being accused of stealing cookies that were meant for local troops to sell.

Vick signed for more than $26,000 worth of cookies, said Haleigh McGraw, Kentucky's Wilderness Road Girl Scout marketing director.

The local Girl Scout officials have been trying to collect payment for the cookies since February, but have had no luck.

"We started contacting her. She did let us know that: 'I am sorry, it must have been a mistake, I will get those funds back to you,' " McGraw said.

Read More