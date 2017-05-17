Imagine taking these photos today
In 1970, photography student Mike Mandel went out to a busy intersection in Los Angeles and started taking pictures of people as they waited at a red light. The images are fascinating to look at nearly 50 years later -- not only for the outdated styles and cars, but also for the reactions. "It was a different time where most people would not react in an aggressive way," Mandel said. "They wouldn't feel immediately that this was an invasion of privacy and that this is wrong. Most people reacted like, 'This is really surprising and this is actually kind of funny.' "
Mandel used a wide-angle lens that would require him to get just a couple of feet away from the cars. That way, the people knew they were being photographed. "I was having a lot of fun," he said. "Most people were just enjoying being photographed, enjoying being recognized. They would make a face at me or they would do some kind of a gesture or they would just laugh."
Of course, not everyone was amused.
Most of these photos were taken in 1970. Some were taken as late as 1973. "It would be harder to do (today), and you just wouldn't get the same kind of responses," Mandel said. "You'd probably get a lot more suspicion and antagonism and all of that."
"What's different about today is that everybody has a camera," Mandel said. "They've got their phone which is a camera, and they are bombarded by images from their friends, their social media, they're making photographs all the time. So the idea of being photographed was so much more unusual, I guess, back in 1970."
"I think it would be harder today because I think people are more paranoid about having their kids photographed ... 'Who's going to do what with this on social media?' "
Mandel said he didn't look at these pictures for 40 years. "It was really enjoyable for me to rediscover what I couldn't see when I was 20 years old," he said.
He said shooting photos of cars was a natural idea for him to latch onto. "I come from LA, where either you lived a big part of your life in the car or you were not having much of a life," he said.
A woman glares at the camera. "I knew that when people were in their cars, chances were they weren't going to get out and run after me," Mandel said.