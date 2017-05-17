(CNN) Today is Employee Health and Fitness Day. Did you know a six-hour workday could be good for you -- and your employer ? Here's what else you need to know today to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door . You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here .

1. White House

JUST WATCHED Why Trump's intel reveal could be dangerous Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Why Trump's intel reveal could be dangerous 02:03

2. Terror bulletin

What Homeland Security calls one of the "most serious" threats to the nation since 9/11 isn't coming from overseas -- it's coming from right here at home . DHS renewed a bulletin warning of possible attacks from homegrown terrorists . The bulletin includes new information, like how terrorists might use vehicles to kill people in "ramming" attacks. Warnings about foreign terrorist fighters who may try to get into the US to carry out attacks or incite others to do so is also in the bulletin.

3. Bill Cosby

JUST WATCHED Cosby calls sex assault allegations nefarious Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Cosby calls sex assault allegations nefarious 02:26

4. Fentanyl

JUST WATCHED How dangerous is Fentanyl? Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH How dangerous is Fentanyl? 00:48

5. Teen deaths

More than 3,000 adolescents die every day around the world from causes that are largely preventable . A new report from the World Health Organization says those deaths add up to more than 1.2 million fatalities among those aged 10 to 19. The leading cause was car crashes, followed by lower respiratory infections and self-harm. Where teens live makes a difference, too. Two-thirds of the deaths occur in Southeast Asia and Africa.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

People are talking about these. Read up. Join in.

Love is in the air, part one

It was a tough day at the White House, but not in the driveway. That's where a pair of crazy kids decided to get engaged

Love is in the air, Part Two

Ferrari, anyone?

Retro reruns

"Roseanne" is coming back to TV, and so is "American Idol," with Katy Perry as a new judge.

Not science fiction

An infertile mouse got pregnant and gave birth thanks to an ovary made by a 3-D printer . Just let that one sink in for a sec.

JUST WATCHED 3-D printed ovary helps mice give birth Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH 3-D printed ovary helps mice give birth 00:54

Workin' 9 to 5

TODAY'S NUMBER

$45 million

That's how much Picasso's painting, "Femme assise, robe bleu," sold for at auction in New York. It was stolen by the Nazis during World War II.

TODAY'S VIDEO

Spicy challenge

Here are 100 people swallowing a spoonful of cinnamon in less than a minute. Oh, the internet never disappoints. ( Click to view

AND FINALLY ...

We know you love this newsletter -- and we love you. So we're trying something new this morning. We'll drop some trivia on you. Tweet the answer to @cnndoug. If you're the first reader to post the correct response, we'll mention your name in tomorrow's edition -- and maybe send you a little something.

Question: Hi-ho! Disney's "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" turns 80 this year. Which of the stout guys' names comes last alphabetically?