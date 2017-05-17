Baylor University lawsuit alleges gang rape

Story highlights Lawsuit says alleged gang rapes were considered a "bonding" experience for football players

Plaintiff was a student athlete on the women's volleyball team from fall 2011 to spring 2013

(CNN) A former Baylor University student alleges she was "brutally gang raped" in 2012 by at least four and as many as eight Baylor football players, according to a lawsuit.

The gang rapes were considered a "bonding" experience for the football players, according to the civil lawsuit filed Tuesday in a Texas federal court.

The lawsuit also accuses the university in Waco, Texas, of being "indifferent" in its "response to multiple events of student-on-student sexual assault and subsequent sex-based harassment."

The unidentified plaintiff was a student athlete on the women's volleyball team from fall 2011 to spring 2013, according to court papers.

Baylor said in a statement that the university "has been in conversations with the victim's legal counsel for many months in an attempt to reach an amicable resolution."

