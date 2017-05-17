A timeline of Baylor University sex assault accusations

(CNN) A federal lawsuit this week against Baylor University says the school fosters sexual violence and uses sex to market its football program to players.

It is the latest in a string of prosecutions and lawsuits concerning alleged sexual assault at the private Christian school in Waco, many involving the championship football team.

Former Baylor foobtall coach Art Briles

Here are some of the key events.

April 2012 -- Student alleges rape

Baylor student Jasmin Hernandez says she was raped twice at a party by football player Tevin Elliott. CNN doesn't normally identify the victims of sexual assault, but Hernandez has publicly disclosed her name.

