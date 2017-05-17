Breaking News

Cannes: city in the sun

Guide to Cannes: Famous for its red-carpet events, this French Riviera city has turquoise waters, sandy beaches and old-town charm.
A city for all travelers: From a luxury yacht tour to cycling in the Old Town, Cannes caters to all types of travelers on any budget.
The Promenade de la Croisette: This two-kilometer-long promenade is where many of the city's most popular hotels, restaurants and shops are to be found. It's also where the Cannes Film Festival takes place.
Palais des Festivals et des Congrès: For about two weeks every year, this convention center gathers the biggest international names in the movie industry.
Stargazing spots: Intercontinental Carlton, the Martinez and Le Majestic are three of the grandest hotels in Cannes. The back entrances of these hotels are prime spots for celeb-spotting during the Cannes Film Festival.
Bâoli Cannes: Dancing till dawn at Le Bâoli may be the surest bet for those who want to hang out with the stars. In addition to its restaurant lounge at Port Cannes, the group has a beachfront restaurant called Bâoli Beach.
Cinema on the beach: If you don't have a badge for the private screenings, Cinéma de la Plage is an open-air cinema on the beach that screens past festival favorites every night during the festival for free.
Le Suquet (Old Town): Le Suquet, sitting on the hill next to the Old Port, is home to some of the most historic attractions of the city, such as Notre-Dame d'Espérance and Musée de la Castre.
Bistrot Gourmand: Le Bistrot Gourmand cooks up fresh market fare (at lunch, the "menu découverte," 22 euroes, is a bargain).
Beaches: Cannes is the only town on the Côte d'Azur that can boast white sandy beaches -- the rest have pebbles. Deck chairs and sunbathers are out on the beach by mid-April each year.
Port de Cannes: The Old Port (Vieux Port) is the venue for some of the city's best festivals including the Fireworks Festival (or Festival d'Art Pyrotechnique).
InterContinental Carlton Cannes: Opened in 1913, The Carlton Cannes, or InterContinental Carlton Cannes, is one of the city's most celebrated hotels.
Îles de Lérins: For discovering Cannes's limpid waters and abundant sea life, you can't do better than the unspoiled Îles de Lérins, an island near Cannes.
Water activities: Tahitian Adventure is one of the tour companies that provides canoeing and stand-up paddleboat activities at the Lerins Islands.
Whale watching: It's also where you can get an up-close view of the Pelagos Sanctuary for Mediterranean Marine Mammals' protected whales and dolphins.
Marvelous marché: Marché Forville is Cannes's historic market, where stalls overflow with seasonal local bounty: tantalizing fruits, cheeses, charcuterie, olives and olive oil and the town's 20 last fisherman displaying their daily catch.
Socca'nnes: Thomas Pietri's superb socca, a gluten-free pancake baked fresh on the spot in a wood-fired oven, is a local specialty you can't miss when visiting Marché Forville.
Shopping central: Rue d'Antibes is one of the best shopping streets in Cannes, featuring all the big designer brands.
Casinos: Cannes has the most casinos in France -- three in total. Casino Barrière Cannes (in the picture) sits in the heart of the city.
Palm Beach: But farther away at the Pointe de la Croisette, you can find Casino Palm Beach, the ritziest among the three.
