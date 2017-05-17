(CNN) Cannes might be famous for its red carpet, but this glamorous Riviera resort isn't one of Europe's most popular just because of its big names and seaside bling.

Besides abundant sunshine and turquoise waters, Cannes has plenty of old-style charm and, unlike its pebbled neighbors, is the only town on the Côte d'Azur that can boast white sandy beaches.

From lounging on a yacht or touring in a luxury car, to strolling through the Old Town or along the palm-lined Croisette, there's plenty to keep you occupied in the city.

An hour from high-altitude skiing, Cannes is also a great base for exploring the scenic Estérel mountains, and the nearby Îles de Lérins offer pristine nature and vineyards a 15-minute ferry ride away.

But let's face it, Cannes wouldn't be Cannes without the yachts and casinos, glamor and glitz. So grab those designer shades and head to the Croisette to see for yourself what the fuss is about.