Tom Brady had a concussion last year, wife Gisele Bundchen says

The Patriots didn't list Brady on 2016 injury report for concussion or head injury

(CNN) New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady "had a concussion last year," his wife, former supermodel Gisele Bundchen, said while alluding to the fact that he may have suffered others.

"He had a concussion last year," Bundchen said in an interview that aired Wednesday on "CBS This Morning." "He has concussions pretty much every -- I mean, we don't talk about it. He does have concussions. I don't really think it's a healthy thing for a body to go through that kind of aggression all the time. That could not be healthy for you."

A Patriots spokesman did not expect the team to comment, he said in an email response to CNN. The Patriots did not list Brady on an injury report in the 2016 season for a concussion or head injury.

The NFL released a statement Wednesday saying the league has reviewed all reports relating to Brady from the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultants and certified athletic trainer spotters who worked during the Patriots' home and away games in the 2016 season as well as club injury reports sent to the league office.

"There are no records that indicate that Mr. Brady suffered a head injury or concussion, or exhibited or complained of concussion symptoms," the NFL statement said.

