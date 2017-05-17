Who is Robert Mueller?

Washington (CNN) The Justice Department on Wednesday named Robert Mueller as special counsel to oversee the department's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election. The former FBI director has a long history with investigations and prosecutions.

Mueller was former FBI director James Comey's predecessor. President Donald Trump fired Comey last week.

The longtime litigator was the second-longest FBI director in history, only behind iconic and controversial director J. Edgar Hoover. Congress passed legislation in 2011 to extend Mueller's term from the usual 10 years, giving him a 12-year tenure.

Mueller oversaw the FBI from September 4, 2001, just days before the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, until September 4, 2013.

The stint capped a long career working in law.

