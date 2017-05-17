Story highlights Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appointed a special counsel

He picked former FBI Director Robert Mueller

Washington (CNN) In announcing the appointment of a special counsel to oversee the investigation of Russian government efforts to influence the presidential election, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said he made the move in part because of the "unique circumstances of this matter."

By choosing former FBI Director Robert Mueller to serve , Rosenstein picked an FBI veteran with broad support on both sides of the aisle and sterling reputation. The move takes Justice Department leadership out of the equation and clears the way for Mueller to have the resources to conduct the investigation.

The code of federal regulations provides that the attorney general will appoint a special counsel when the attorney general "determines that criminal investigation is warranted and that an investigation by the Justice Department would present a conflict of interest 'or other extraordinary circumstance' and that 'under the circumstances it would be in the public interest to appoint an outside special counsel."

Because of the recusal of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, a campaign ally of President Donald Trump, the decision to name Mueller was made by Rosenstein.

Muller, however is not strictly independent. Rosenstein will still maintain the ability to fire Mueller.

