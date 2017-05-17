Donald Trump's silence on the Comey memo is deafening

(CNN) President Donald Trump loves to talk. To tweet. To be quoted. To sound off. To make news.

To date, the only public utterance from the White House on the Comey memo story is a statement late Tuesday night attributed to an anonymous White House official. "While the President has repeatedly expressed his view that General (Michael) Flynn is a decent man who served and protected our country, the President has never asked Mr. Comey or anyone else to end any investigation, including any investigation involving General Flynn," said the official. "The President has the utmost respect for our law enforcement agencies, and all investigations. This is not a truthful or accurate portrayal of the conversation between the President and Mr. Comey."

There was some expectation that Trump might speak with reporters -- or White House press secretary Sean Spicer might hold an off-camera briefing -- during this morning's trip to Connecticut for the president's commencement speech at the Coast Guard Academy. Neither did. (Reports suggested that Spicer would hold an off-camera briefing on the flight back.)

Trump did say during his address to the graduates that he's been treated poorly by the media, but he did not come close to directly answering the reports about Comey's memo.

