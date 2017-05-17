Trump will not announce promised embassy move during Israel trip

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump has decided he will not announce plans to move the US embassy to Jerusalem during his trip to Israel next week, administration officials told CNN Wednesday.

Trump promised during his presidential campaign to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital and move the embassy to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv.

White House officials were considering announcing the US' recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital and moving the embassy to the city during the President's trip there next week. One administration official who spoke to CNN on the condition of anonymity said there are no longer any plans to make such an announcement.

The decision comes as top officials at the State Department, Pentagon and in the intelligence community warned Trump against the bold move, explaining that it could hurt chances of restarting peace talks between Israel and Palestinians.

