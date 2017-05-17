Story highlights "People think it's a disaster. Wouldn't mind seeing Pence take over," said one fundraiser.

Adelson is said to be closely watching Trump's upcoming trip to Israel.

Washington (CNN) The scandals that are metastasizing around the Trump administration are rankling some of the President's largest contributors, who were already in short supply after his insurgent campaign.

The political fallout of President Donald Trump's decision to fire James Comey grew messier this week when news emerged that he had allegedly urged the FBI director to drop an investigation into Trump's former aide. It's another distraction for Trump's legislative agenda, which many Republican donors embraced as a reason to support him even given their distaste for his personality.

And Trump perhaps threw fuel to the fire on Wednesday when Trump administration officials said he would not soon announce his move of the US Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jersualem -- a major issue to many of his top Jewish supporters.

"People think it's a disaster. Wouldn't mind seeing (Vice President Mike) Pence take over," said one fundraiser close to pro-Israel givers, including Sheldon Adelson, Trump's largest single benefactor.

An Adelson spokesman did not respond to requests for comment Wednesday on his reaction. But in a strong signal of his thinking, a close Adelson confidant Morton Klein, the head of an organization heavily funded by Adelson, was livid. Klein does not speak for Adelson, though he is unlikely to speak out of turn.

Read More