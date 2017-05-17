Breaking News

Trump latest: Live updates on what's happening in Washington

By Daniella Diaz and Amanda Wills, CNN

Updated 9:00 AM ET, Wed May 17, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Catch up on the big story: Trump&#39;s classified info scandal
Catch up on the big story: Trump's classified info scandal

    JUST WATCHED

    Catch up on the big story: Trump's classified info scandal

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Catch up on the big story: Trump's classified info scandal 01:38