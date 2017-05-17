Amid controversy, Trump addresses US Coast Guard graduates

Story highlights Trump's White House is besieged by bipartisan questions in the wake of the Comey memo

Trump has so far avoided talking about the controversy

New London, Connecticut (CNN) President Donald Trump heralded graduates of the United States Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut, Wednesday, amid swirling controversy in Washington over his presidency.

"You have done amazing work and in the true Coast Guard fashion, you had fewer people and fewer resources, but you accomplished the objective and you did it with skill and with pride. And I would like to say, under budget and ahead of schedule. ... We are doing a lot of that," Trump said.

Trump's White House is besieged by bipartisan questions about his alleged request to former FBI Director James Comey to halt an investigation into his former top national security aide.

The administration looks to suspend the controversy -- even briefly -- as Trump, joined by Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly and the commandant of the Coast Guard will graduate nearly 200 soon-to-be ensigns into 226-year-old military service tasked with protecting the nation's borders and maritime installments.

"You could have gone to school anywhere ou wanted and with very, very few responsibilities by comparison. Instead you choose the path of service. You chose hard work, high standards and a very noble mission to save lives, defend the homeland and protect America's interests around the world," Trump told the graduates. "You chose the Coast Guard. Good choice, good choice."

Read More