Trump to graduates: 'No politician in history... has been treated worse'

Trump has so avoided directly talking about the controversy

New London, Connecticut (CNN) President Donald Trump, amid his own swirling controversies, advised United States Coast Guard Academy graduates that while things aren't always fair, "you have to put your head down and fight, fight, fight."

The comment was a clear reference to the fact that Trump's White House is now besieged by bipartisan questions about his alleged request that former FBI Director James Comey to halt an investigation into his former top national security aide.

"Never, never, never give up. Things will work out just fine," he said in New London, Connecticut, Wednesday.

Then, dropping the pretext even more, he bemoaned the media coverage of his presidency.

"Look at the way I have been treated lately, especially by the media," he said. "No politician in history, and I say this with great surety, has been treated worse or more unfairly. You can't let them get you down, you can't let the critics and the naysayers get in the way of your dreams."

