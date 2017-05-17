Trump to address US Coast Guard graduates amid controversy

Story highlights Trump's White House is besieged by bipartisan questions in the wake of the Comey memo

Trump has so far avoided talking about the controversy

New London, Connecticut (CNN) President Donald Trump headed to New London, Connecticut, Wednesday to headline the United States Coast Guard Academy amid swirling controversy in Washington over his presidency.

Trump's White House is besieged by bipartisan questions about his alleged request to former FBI Director James Comey to halt an investigation into his former top national security aide.

The administration looks to suspend the controversy -- even briefly -- as Trump, joined by Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly and the commandant of the Coast Guard will graduate nearly 200 soon-to-be ensigns into 226-year-old military service tasked with protecting the nation's borders and maritime installments.

The speech comes at a perilous time for Trump. Sources told CNN on Tuesday that Trump, during a February meeting with Comey, asked the FBI director to end the investigation into Michael Flynn, Trump's former national security adviser whose ties to Russia are currently being investigated by the bureau.

"I hope you can let this go," Comey wrote in a memo, quoting Trump. CNN has not viewed the document, but the reported memo has caused shockwaves to ripple across Washington, raising the question of impeachment with Democrats and leading some Republicans to consider a special prosecutor to investigate the Trump campaign's ties to Russia's 2016 hacking.

