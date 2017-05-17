Story highlights "It is time we look at the idea of an independent commission or special prosecutor," Kinzinger said

"I think we are getting to the point where this is too political," he added

Washington (CNN) A Republican lawmaker is reconsidering his position and now is open to the appointment of a special prosecutor or independent commission to look into alleged ties between President Donald Trump's campaign and Russia.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger explained his thinking in the wake of reports that Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to back off his investigation of former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

"It is time we look at the idea of an independent commission or special prosecutor," the Illinois lawmaker told CNN's Alisyn Camerota on "New Day." "I think it is time we do whatever is necessary that when this is over, we give the American people the confidence that justice, either way it goes, has been served."

"I think we are getting to the point where this is too political," he added. "People are making determinations on whether something did or did not happen by political stripes -- not by the rule of law."

That's a change from February, when Kinzinger said on MSNBC that calls for "a 9/11-type commission is overkill on this."

