Washington (CNN) Controversial Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke said Tuesday he has accepted a position within the Trump administration to serve as an assistant secretary in the Department of Homeland Security.

One problem: The department won't say the job was offered.

Speaking on WISN radio, Clarke said he was "honored and humbled" to receive the appointment to the "office of partnership and programs," where he will work with the private sector and state and local government officials, "and one that's really near and dear to me, liaison with state, local and tribal law enforcement," he said.

Clarke became a familiar face in the months leading up to the election as a surrogate for the Trump campaign. He raised eyebrows for his comments, including calling members of the Black Lives Matter movement "purveyors of hate" in a July appearance on CNN.

Since the inauguration, Clarke has drawn protests in Milwaukee for taking steps to allow corrections officers to conduct immigration enforcement in his jails.

