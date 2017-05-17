Story highlights Thom Tillis is a first term senator from North Carolina

Washington (CNN) Sen. Thom Tillis was hospitalized Wednesday morning after having a medical episode while running in the annual American Council of Life Capital Challenge race in Washington, but the North Carolina Republican said later he's "doing well."

Event spokesperson Jeff Darman said Tillis suffered a seizure and was transported to George Washington University Hospital. The senator was alert when medical responders arrived on the scene, he said.

Tillis later tweeted a written message and video of him in a hospital bed.

"I'm doing well. Looking forward to getting back to work. Thanks for all of your prayers and well wishes. #CapChallenge," Tillis wrote on Twitter.

I'm doing well. Looking forward to getting back to work. Thanks for all of your prayers and well wishes. #CapChallenge pic.twitter.com/uQGQp85qzR — Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) May 17, 2017

In the video, Tillis said he was "overheated" and that "no CPR" or "special measures" were needed. He did not say whether he'd had a seizure.

