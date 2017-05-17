Putin offers transcript of Trump meeting with Lavrov

Story highlights Trump has come under fire for allegedly sharing highly classified information with Russia

Moscow (CNN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered to provide a transcript of a controversial Oval Office meeting between President Donald Trump and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, raising the stakes in an affair that has sent the White House into a tailspin.

Speaking at a press conference in Sochi, Russia, Putin said Moscow could send its records of the encounter -- at which Trump is alleged to have shared top-secret intelligence with the Russian delegation -- to the US Congress.

The intervention by Putin could turn up the pressure on the White House to provide its own transcript of the meeting. The Senate intelligence committee has already demanded a briefing on what was said at the meeting from members of the Trump administration who were present.

The Trump administration has come under fire over the meeting with Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak last week. Trump has admitted sharing security information, saying he had the "absolute right" to do so.

Putin denied that Trump had shared intelligence in the meeting, describing the media reports on the issue as "political schizophrenia."

