Story highlights Trump has come under fire for allegedly sharing highly classified information with Russia

The White House has refused to confirm or deny that classified information was shared

Moscow (CNN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Moscow is ready to provide US Congress with a transcript of the talks between President Donald Trump and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Speaking at a press conferenc in Sochi, Russia, Putin said the transcript could be provided if the White House agreed.

The Trump administration has come under fire over a meeting at the Oval Office with Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak last week, in which he shared security information that two sources described to CNN as classified.

The Washington Post first reported the allegations on Monday, claiming Trump had shared highly classified information in the talks.

Putin denied reports that Trump shared intelligence in the meeting, describing the media reports on the issue as "political Schizophrenia."

Read More