A special counsel on Russia is an all-or-nothing deal for Republicans

(CNN) The decision by deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to appoint ex-FBI Director Robert Mueller as special counsel to oversee the federal investigation into Russia's attempts to influence the 2016 election and the possibility of collusion with Donald Trump's campaign officials amounts to a pushing of all the political chips into the center of the table.

It is, without question, a massive political risk for the Trump administration as well as Congressional Republicans -- and a risk undertaken by a man in Rosenstein who hasn't been on the job for a month yet. (The decision to appoint a special counsel comes from the Attorney General. But Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from any and all 2016 investigations due to his failure to disclose two separate meetings with Russia Ambassador Sergey Kisylak during the course of 2016. Therefore, the decision on a special counsel fell to Rosenstein.)

What had become clear over the past few days -- between Trump divulging classified information to two top Russian officials, allegations he had urged then FBI Director James Comey to drop the investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn's ties to Russia and the recused Sessions vetting candidates to succeed Comey -- was that no ruling that would come out of the ongoing FBI investigation would be accepted by the entire country. The congressional investigations into the matter are expected to continue although it remains to be seen how active they will be given the likely deference given to Mueller.

The appointment of Mueller opens up the possibility that, regardless of the ruling he reaches, the country might accept it as unbiased, fair and factual. (The pick drew widespread bipartisan support from members of the House and Senate.) In short: It might allow the country to move on.

"What I have determined is that based upon the unique circumstances, the public interest requires me to place this investigation under the authority of a person who exercises a degree of independence from the normal chain of command," Rosenstein said in a statement announcing the decision.

