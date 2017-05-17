Paul Ryan: 'I do' have confidence in Trump

Story highlights Paul Ryan's news conference on Wednesday was supposed to focus on tax reform

But a lot of drama has happened with President Donald Trump in fewer than two weeks

(CNN) House Speaker Paul Ryan said Wednesday he still has confidence in President Donald Trump, following a tumultuous 48 hours when the President has been criticized -- including by those in his own party -- about whether he asked then-FBI Director James Comey to end an investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

The Wisconsin Republican was asked on his way out of a news conference whether he still had confidence in Trump, and he responded, "I do."

Ryan's comments offer a small but significant amount cover from a high-profile Republican leader to the a President, who's feeling heat from both parties after sources revealed Tuesday Comey wrote a memo in which he said Trump asked him to "move on" from investigating Flynn. Trump has seen few Republican lawmakers rush to his defense and many are publicly demanding answers from the executive branch.

Ryan told reporters and members of his conference that he wanted to have the facts before judging the memo.

"The last thing I'm going to do is pre-judge anything," he said said during the news conference at the Republican National Committee. "I'm a person who wants to get the facts."