This is what Obama told his friend about Donald Trump

(CNN) While President Donald Trump is embroiled in controversy -- with regularity -- Barack and Michelle Obama are enjoying a less-harried lifestyle these days, at least according to the cover story in the new issue of People magazine.

The magazine catches readers up with the Obamas, post-White House, with tidbits on how Michelle exercises (SoulCycle), whether she buys lunch each day or brings it in a bag (bag, often times it's turkey chili) and if she still has access to Secret Service vehicles (yes, but just one SUV that her entire staff piles into, according to an aide.)

Also of note in the feature? Barack Obama apparently thinks Trump is full of it.

"He's nothing but a bullshitter," is what a friend who spoke with People said of how the former president described the current president shortly after the election. The friend says Obama's opinion of Trump since then "hasn't gotten any better."

Still, another source says Obama would "take his call and try to help" if Trump were in a jam and needed advice.

