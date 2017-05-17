This is what Obama told his friend about Donald Trump

Michelle Obama's evolving style
President Obama made headlines with his final State of the Union address on Tuesday, January 12, but it was Michelle Obama who was trending on Facebook afterward. The first lady wore a marigold dress by designer Narciso Rodriguez that sold out online before her husband's speech was over. Here's a look at some of her other fashion choices.
For the Inauguration Night balls in 2013, Obama wore a ruby-colored chiffon and velvet gown by Jason Wu, the same designer who made her 2009 inaugural dress. Known for her continuous support of emerging designers, the first lady essentially made the Taiwanese-born designer a household name in 2009 by wearing his dress.
For Inauguration Day in 2013, the first lady mixed "high" and "low" fashion with a belt from J. Crew, a coat and dress by Thom Browne, Reed Krakoff boots and a necklace by Cathy Waterman, the White House said. After the festivities, the outfit and accessories were to go to the National Archives.
Obama greeted the audience at the Kennedy Center Honors in December 2012 in a striking gold lamé gown by Michael Kors, fashion consultant Mikki Taylor noted.
At the final 2012 presidential debate in Boca Raton, Florida, Obama donned the same Thom Browne fog-gray dress with black lace overlay that she had worn at the Democratic National Convention, reworked this time with a black belt and a stone brooch, Taylor noted.
The first lady worked the crowd at the 2012 Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, in a Tracy Reese sheath with pink suede pumps by J. Crew, according to Taylor.
Obama wore a gown by Indian-American designer Naeem Khan at the White House Correspondents Dinner in April 2012 in Washington.
Obama showed her right to bare arms in a Zac Posen sheath at a state dinner in honor of British Prime Minister David Cameron on March 14, 2012, at the White House.
For a January 2012 lunch with Parklawn Elementary School students in Alexandria, Virginia, Obama wore an argyle sweater from J. Crew. The sweater has made multiple appearances since.
The first lady wore a Vera Wang gown to the Kennedy Center Honors at the Kennedy Center in Washington on December 4, 2011.
The first lady worked her signature elegance at the Congressional Black Caucus' Phoenix Awards in 2011, pairing a floor length, a double-face paillette fishtail skirt by Michael Kors with a black top and a Peter Soronen corset belt, Taylor said.
The first lady made an entrance at the 2011 Medal of Honor ceremony in a brocade dress by Barbara Tfank that she has worn on multiple occasions since, Taylor said.
Obama highlighted Naeem Khan's talents in a scarlet-hued gown with matte crushed sequins and abstract wind-blown roses on scarlet tulle at the 2010 Kennedy Center Honors, according to Taylor.
At the annual Clinton Global Initiative in September 2010, the first lady played up her passion for prints with a Moschino Cheap & Chic multipatterned chemise that featured hothouse flowers on top and a digital print on the bottom, Taylor noted.
Public consensus approved of the ball gown Obama wore on inauguration night in 2009. The dress solidified the first lady's reputation as having a keen eye for emerging talent.
And the public's obsession with Obama's sartorial choices began with the Narciso Rodriguez sheath she wore when her family took the stage at Chicago's Grant Park after her husband's victory in the 2008 presidential election. Some lauded the choice as an eye-catching statement; others called it an eyesore.