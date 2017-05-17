GOP Sen. Susan Collins: 'We cannot have this constant chaos' every single day from Trump

Story highlights "Clearly, the administration needs to take stock of its operations and the President needs to do a far better job of understanding the differences among the three branches of government," Collins said.

"We cannot have this constant chaos and serious questions being raised virtually every single day," she added Wednesday.

(CNN) Republican Sen. Susan Collins said Wednesday morning that President Donald Trump needs to "right the ship" and get his "house in order" after reports emerged that Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to end his investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

"Clearly, the administration needs to take stock of its operations and the President needs to do a far better job of understanding the differences among the three branches of government -- what's appropriate, what isn't appropriate," Collins said on Newsradio WGAN AM560.

"He needs to ask for advice from his advisers and he needs to listen to that advice. We're four months into this new administration, little over that, and he needs to right the ship. We cannot have this constant chaos and serious questions being raised virtually every single day. It is distracting from the ability to work on certain issues like health care reform, and the administration needs to get its house in order."

Collins told CNN's "New Day" on Wednesday that reports surrounding Comey's firing and about a memo detailing a meeting with Trump in which the President asked him to stop his investigation into Flynn were "deeply troubling." She added that further investigation was needed to draw conclusions.