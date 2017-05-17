(CNN) House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy says his assertion last year that Russian President Vladimir Putin was paying President Donald Trump was merely a bad attempt at humor.

"It was a bad attempt at a joke," McCarthy told reporters leaving the House floor Wednesday, minutes after The Washington Post reported his comments from a private Capitol Hill conversation during the 2016 campaign.

"That's all there is to it," McCarthy added. "No one believes it to be true."

The Post reported McCarthy said in a conversation with fellow Republican leaders: "There's two people I think Putin pays: Rohrabacher and Trump," according to a recording of the June 2016 exchange.

Rep. Dana Rohrabacher is a California Republican who is a staunch defender of Putin.

