The Coast Guard gave Trump a sword. A top adviser suggested he use it on the media

By Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

Updated 3:28 PM ET, Wed May 17, 2017

(CNN)In his commencement speech at the Coast Guard Academy on Wednesday, President Trump proclaimed that "no politician in history, and I say this with great surety, has been treated worse or more unfairly" by the media.

That's probably all you saw -- or heard -- about Trump's speech. But, lucky for us, the camera kept rolling -- and the microphones stayed live. (And CNN's Joe Von Kanel kept listening.)
Here's what happened next.
That's Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly sitting next to Trump. And it's Kelly who says to Trump of the sword: "Use that on the press, sir."
    Memo to all politicians: You should assume:
    a) everything you say in public is being taped
    b) everything you say in private is being taped (See: Trump, Donald) and c) the microphones are always on. Always. (See: Biden, Joe.) (See: Obama, Barack) (See: Bush, George W.)
    In short: Never say anything publicly that you don't want the public -- all of them -- to hear.