Story highlights Trump fired Comey last week

Lieberman is a former senator from Connecticut

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump will meet Wednesday afternoon with four FBI director candidates, just as he is facing fresh questions over his firing of James Comey.

Among the candidates, Trump will meet with 2000 Democratic vice presidential candidate-turned-independent Joe Lieberman, a former senator who supported Republican Sen. John McCain in the 2008 presidential election.

Trump will also meet with acting FBI director Andrew McCabe, former Oklahoma Gov. Frank Keating and Richard McFeely, a career FBI official who retired in 2014 as head of the Criminal, Cyber, Response and Services branch.

Lieberman told CNN the appointment "was not sought after or expected" and said he got a call Tuesday asking him to fly into Washington for the interview.

The meetings come a day after news broke that Trump allegedly asked Comey in February to drop the FBI's investigation into his former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

