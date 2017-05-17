Story highlights The House intelligence committee already formally requested similar documents from the FBI

Senators want those documents too and also want former FBI Director James Comey to testify

(CNN) Two Senate committees are seeking memos former FBI Director James Comey wrote related to whether President Donald Trump asked him to end an investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

The Senate intelligence committee first requested from the FBI copies of his memos, said the panel's top Democrat, Sen. Mark Warner, as well as asking Comey to testify.

Warner would not say if Comey had accepted the committee's invitation -- sent Wednesday -- but said he was confident Comey will appear.

"I believe the American people will get a chance to hear from Director Comey shortly," Warner said.

Shortly after Warner's comments, the committee released a statement from him and chairman Richard Burr, a North Carolina Republican, reiterating their request for Comey to testify and to acting director Andrew McCabe to turn over documents "regarding any communications he may have had with senior White House and Department of Justice officials related to investigations into Russia's efforts."

