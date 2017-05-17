Story highlights The House intelligence committee already formally requested similar documents from the FBI

Senators want those documents too and also want former FBI Director James Comey to testify

(CNN) The Senate intelligence committee has invited former FBI Director James Comey to testify before the panel and has also requested copies of his memos of conversations with President Donald Trump, Sen. Mark Warner said Wednesday.

Warner, the top Democrat of the Senate's Russia investigation, would not say if Comey had accepted the committee's invitation -- sent Wednesday -- but said he was confident Comey will appear.

"I believe the American people will get a chance to hear from Director Comey shortly," Warner said.

Shortly after Warner's comments, the committee released a statement from him and chairman Richard Burr, a North Carolina Republican, reiterating their request for Comey to testify and to acting director Andrew McCabe "regarding any communications he may have had with senior White House and Department of Justice officials related to investigations into Russia's efforts."