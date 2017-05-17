Ivanka Trump hosts anti-human trafficking event amid White House chaos

Story highlights Ivanka Trump hosted a roundtable on combating human trafficking Wednesday morning

Washington (CNN) Ivanka Trump, amid building controversy and chaos in the West Wing, hosted an anti-human trafficking roundtable discussion at the White House Wednesday.

Trump previously organized a listening session on the topic that she attended with her father, President Donald Trump, in late February.

The meeting came as questions surrounding Trump's treatment of now-fired FBI Director James Comey's investigation of former national security adviser Michael Flynn come into focus. White House staffers have been under great pressure to cope with the fallout and critics have questioned who is leading efforts to right the ship.

"We have been conducting interagency meetings to understand the scope of the issue (of human trafficking), as well as gathering recommendations from the academic, public and private sector," Ivanka Trump, a top White House adviser, said in the Roosevelt Room. "Today, we bring an additional and critical group to the table, legislative leaders, to discuss concrete steps through legislation."

A bipartisan, bicameral group of lawmakers joined Trump, including House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Democratic Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Heidi Heitkamp, as well as anti-human trafficking experts and leaders.

