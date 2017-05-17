Story highlights Jason Chaffetz tweeted that he couldn't reach James Comey

The former FBI director was fired last week

(CNN) Some congressional investigators want to bring former FBI Director James Comey to the Hill to tell them about his meetings with President Donald Trump -- but they can't find him.

House oversight committee chairman Jason Chaffetz hopped in front Wednesday, saying that he has scheduled a hearing with Comey for next week -- even though he hasn't talked with him yet.

"Officially noticed a hearing for next Wed at 9:30am ET with former FBI Dir Comey. But I still need to speak with him...evidently has a new #," Chaffetz tweeted.

A Chaffetz spokesperson later explained the somewhat odd tweet, saying that they are having trouble finding Comey.

Other congressional staffers have even reached out to reporters to seek a current phone number for the former FBI director.

