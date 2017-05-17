Story highlights
(CNN)Some congressional investigators want to bring former FBI Director James Comey to the Hill to tell them about his meetings with President Donald Trump -- but they can't find him.
House oversight committee chairman Jason Chaffetz hopped in front Wednesday, saying that he has scheduled a hearing with Comey for next week -- even though he hasn't talked with him yet.
"Officially noticed a hearing for next Wed at 9:30am ET with former FBI Dir Comey. But I still need to speak with him...evidently has a new #," Chaffetz tweeted.
A Chaffetz spokesperson later explained the somewhat odd tweet, saying that they are having trouble finding Comey.
Other congressional staffers have even reached out to reporters to seek a current phone number for the former FBI director.
The stumbling comes as interest in Comey has reached a fever pitch inside the Capitol. The Senate intelligence and judiciary committees both sent requests for Comey's documents, detailing his conversations with Trump. The New York Times first reported Tuesday that Comey's own record of a February 14 meeting with Trump, showed that Trump requested Comey kill his investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.
"What I have been doing is trying to give the chairman space to heal and then we have to figure out what to do," Cummings said.
But not everyone is having problems finding Comey.
"We do not have that problem," said a Senate intelligence committee source.