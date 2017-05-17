The scariest thought: What if Donald Trump just doesn't know what he's doing?

(CNN) The fundamental question, always, when it comes to President Donald Trump is this: Is he following a grand plan that only he can see or is he just saying and doing things with no broader blueprint in mind?

The stunning nature of his election convinced most people -- including me -- that he was playing a sort of three-dimensional chess, executing a strategy that seemed crazy on its face but turned out to be crazy like a fox.

The events of the first 117 days of the Trump White House -- and, especially, the last 7 days -- suggest that assumption might be dead wrong.

This paragraph from a New York Times report today on allegations as to whether Trump revealed classified information to two top Russian officials is stunning:

"In private, three administration officials conceded that they could not publicly articulate their most compelling — and honest — defense of the president for divulging classified intelligence to the Russians: that Mr. Trump, a hasty and indifferent reader of his briefing materials, simply did not possess the interest or the knowledge of the granular details of intelligence gathering to leak specific sources and methods of intelligence gathering that would harm American allies."