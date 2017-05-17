Republicans demand answers after latest Trump Russia explosion

Story highlights James Comey recorded a meeting he had with Donald Trump in February

At that meeting, Trump apparently asked Comey to stop investigating Michael Flynn

Washington (CNN) The latest chaos surrounding President Donald Trump and the Russia investigations left House Republicans searching for a way to seemingly address the controversy without undercutting the man who could help their agenda in the long term.

The answer, they found Tuesday evening, was demanding former FBI Director James Comey give up the goods.

"@GOPoversight is going to get the Comey memo, if it exists. I need to see it sooner rather than later. I have my subpoena pen ready," House Oversight Chairman Jason Chaffetz tweeted Tuesday night. A spokeswoman for House Speaker Paul Ryan supported Chaffetz' request.

The New York Times reported Tuesday that Comey had written a memo describing a meeting he had with Trump, at which the President asked him to end the investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn. CNN has confirmed the details of that memo.

