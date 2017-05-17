Comey prepped responses ahead of Trump discussions

Story highlights "He wanted to make sure he could maintain independence," a source said

Comey did not share memos on his conversations with Trump with top Justice Department officials

(CNN) Ahead of discussions with President Donald Trump, Former FBI Director James Comey prepped with his team on ways to respond to anticipated questions so that he would not come across as confrontational during the ongoing Russia probe, according to an official close to Comey.

"He wanted to make sure he could maintain independence and maintain ethical boundaries," the official said.

The FBI director would memorialize the conversations he had with Trump as soon as he got into his car after the meetings, the official said. He would write everything down from the conversation because the former FBI director wanted to make sure he characterized the conversation accurately.

Comey also kept memos from his phone conversations with Trump on at least two separate occasions, according to a source. The source says Comey wanted to keep the memos in a safe place in case they came in handy down the road. "They're preserved because he presumes someone will want to see them."

He was concerned that Trump's suggestion to end the Flynn probe could be an example of obstruction of justice . "It crossed his mind," a person familiar with the matter said, adding "even in its most benign form, it's an improper conversation. You're getting a little too close to the flame."

