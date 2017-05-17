Out of prison, Chelsea Manning looks forward to exploring life as a woman

Story highlights Manning will decline military benefits due to treatment in prison, lawyer says

Manning released following a January commutation from President Barack Obama

(CNN) Chelsea Manning, the former Army intelligence analyst behind one of the largest leaks of classified information in history, was freed Wednesday morning and is looking forward to growing out her hair and finding out what it means to be a woman, her attorney says.

As a prisoner at the US Disciplinary Barracks at Fort Leavenworth in Kansas, she had to conform to male grooming standards before her 3 a.m. ET release.

"She has experienced trauma over the past seven years of her confinement and the trauma from those experiences won't just evaporate the day she walks out of prison," said American Civil Liberties Union lawyer Chase Strangio, who represented Manning.

"It's going be a process for her to heal and begin to live her free life with more autonomy over her gender and her decisions and vision for the future."

After her release, Manning said in a statement, "After another anxious four months of waiting, the day has finally arrived. I am looking forward to so much! Whatever is ahead of me is far more important than the past. I'm figuring things out right now -- which is exciting, awkward, fun, and all new for me."