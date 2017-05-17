Chao to Senate: Trump infrastructure 'principles' coming soon

Story highlights During his presidential campaign, Trump promised to quickly pass his massive infrastructure program

The crux of the issue will be how to pay for infrastructure

Washington (CNN) Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao told senators on Wednesday that they should expect to see the "principles" of President Donald Trump's long anticipated $1 trillion infrastructure plan by the end of the month.

"The proposal will likely include $200 billion in direct federal funds which will be used to leverage $1 trillion in infrastructure investment over the next 10 years," Chao told the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, one of many segments of the federal government that would be involved in putting together and implementing Trump's infrastructure proposal.

Chao said that 16 federal agencies and departments are working on the President's infrastructure task force right now.

During his presidential campaign, Trump promised to pass his massive infrastructure program in his first 100 days in office.

But the process has been continually delayed , as Trump and congressional Republicans have struggled to push through other top priories such as health care and tax reform.

