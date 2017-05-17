Trump is making it harder to keep America safe

Story highlights Juliette Kayyem: Trump drama overshadows and undermines intelligence community

CNN national security analyst Juliette Kayyem is the author of the best-selling "Security Mom: An Unclassified Guide to Protecting Our Homeland and Your Home." She is a professor at Harvard's Kennedy School, a former assistant secretary of the Department of Homeland Security in the Obama administration, host of the national security podcast "The SCIF" and founder of Kayyem Solutions, a security consulting firm. The opinions expressed in this commentary are hers.

(CNN) What happens when the Department of Homeland Security extends a terror advisory and no one pays attention? Late Monday, in the midst of a 24-hour news cycle that included the bombshell about President Donald Trump's purported handling of classified information, the department warned of the dangers posed by homegrown terrorists.

But the relative lack of interest in the warning, a sort of "nothing to see here" response, is a reflection of the drama's surrounding the Trump White House. The President's consistent actions threaten to undermine our confidence in the entire national and homeland security apparatus.

Trump has a tendency to end statements with "believe me." We would be safer if, in the context of our intelligence agents, he could say with authority, "Believe them."

"We face one of the most serious terror threat environments since the 9/11 attacks as foreign terrorist organizations continue to exploit the Internet to inspire, enable, or direct individuals already here in the homeland to commit terrorist acts," said the bulletin , issued through the National Terrorism Advisory System. As a result, further actions are being taken to help local authorities prevent and prepare for a potential attack.

Knowing the alert system intimately, I do not doubt the veracity and care that went into this announcement. A comprehensive review process is involved to ensure that politics and haste do not guide or politicize how intelligence analysis is shared with the American public.