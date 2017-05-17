The biggest lesson of Puerto Rico's bankruptcy

Story highlights Alice Stewart: Puerto Rico needs a common sense and transparent restructuring and repayment plan

(CNN) The perils of progressive policies are on full display in Puerto Rico. On the brink of economic collapse, bankruptcy proceedings began Wednesday after Gov. Ricardo Rossello filed for Title III Bankruptcy protection in the biggest municipal bankruptcy filing in US history. This is what happens when a bloated government is left unchecked. Economic uncertainty has caused the population in the island territory to plummet from more than 5 million people to 3.4 million.

Here's an idea of the out-of-control big-government policies that have brought about financial ruin in Puerto Rico: Public employees get 30 vacation days a year, the minimum wage is 77% of the median wage, and bondholders suffer for the benefit of big labor. Puerto Rico's Democratic delegate Pedro Pierluisi admitted to Congress that, "Part of this overspending is definitely the result of mismanagement. I admit it. And it's embarrassing." Keep in mind, Puerto Rico is a US territory, and if this debt-fueled nightmare can happen there, it can happen in any state across the country.

Ultimately, the commonwealth needs economic growth. However, to have access to the credit it needs to rebuild, Puerto Rico needs a comprehensive, common sense, and transparent restructuring and repayment plan that is best achieved through negotiations with creditors. Title III proceedings could last for years and will delay any chance at economic recovery Puerto Rico can have. The best outcome is a court-driven restructuring process to protect creditors' rights and maintain essential services for residents.

