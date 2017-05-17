DeVos has a lot to learn about education and race

Story highlights Sherrilyn Ifill: Brown case is best remembered for sounding the death knell to Jim Crow in our country

But, she says, it was also a groundbreaking articulation of the central role of public education in American democracy

Sherrilyn Ifill is the president and director-counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense & Educational Fund Inc. The views expressed in this commentary are hers.

(CNN) This week marks the 63rd anniversary of the Supreme Court's decision in Brown v. Board of Education, the landmark case that outlawed racial segregation in our nation's schools, fundamentally redefining the meaning of equality in American law.

Although Brown is best remembered for sounding the death knell to Jim Crow in our country, the court's decision should also be recognized for its powerful and equally groundbreaking articulation of the central role of public education in American democracy. Understanding how school segregation hurts all children, and how it lays the foundation for the kind of social and political fractures we see in our country today, may be the most important lesson Brown and its legacy can provide at this challenging moment in our nation.

As President Trump and his secretary of education, Betsy DeVos, prepare to launch a set of initiatives that could fundamentally weaken and undermine public education, we would do well to reacquaint ourselves with the guidance offered by Brown.

The President has signed an executive order that could amount to a frontal assault on education itself. The order directs DeVos to review federal education regulations to find examples of "federal overreach," and "return control to local communities" -- buzz phrases that, in practice, mean finding ways to funnel resources from the public coffers to support private schools. Ironically, in the initial speeches in which the President and secretary laid the platform for this effort, they relied heavily on terms that have their roots in resistance to Brown, speaking in glowing terms of "freedom of choice."

But research and analysis of federal data show that our schools have become more segregated, not less, over the last 20 years and "choice" is a big part of that. Studies are showing, for example, that black students in charter schools are more likely than their counterparts in traditional public schools to be educated in an intensely segregated setting.