Breaking News

The 'Legion of Brothers' that routed the Taliban

By Peter Bergen, CNN National Security Analyst

Updated 6:26 PM ET, Wed May 17, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

The U.S. Army&#39;s 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry regiment recently kicked off a two-part mission in Kunar Province in eastern Afghanistan -- ferry a 114-truck resupply convoy from Jalalabad to Forward Operating Base Bostick and build two new outposts (as well as good will with the Afghans there). Mimi Wells, a fellow at the Center for Investigative Reporting, embedded with the troops as they talked to residents and later engaged in a firefight on the resupply route.
Photos:
On a mission with U.S. forces in AfghanistanThe U.S. Army's 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry regiment recently kicked off a two-part mission in Kunar Province in eastern Afghanistan -- ferry a 114-truck resupply convoy from Jalalabad to Forward Operating Base Bostick and build two new outposts (as well as good will with the Afghans there). Mimi Wells, a fellow at the Center for Investigative Reporting, embedded with the troops as they talked to residents and later engaged in a firefight on the resupply route.
Hide Caption
1 of 12
Forward Operating Base Bostick sits in an untamed region in Kunar Province, which runs along the border with Pakistan in the heart of Taliban country. This lookout post is manned by a soldier from the Afghan National Army, which helps run the base with the U.S. troops.
Photos:
On a mission with U.S. forces in AfghanistanForward Operating Base Bostick sits in an untamed region in Kunar Province, which runs along the border with Pakistan in the heart of Taliban country. This lookout post is manned by a soldier from the Afghan National Army, which helps run the base with the U.S. troops.
Hide Caption
2 of 12
Soldiers gather in the early morning to get instructions for the convoy drive to the Nishigam district center, in the heart of what they call the &quot;Ghaziabad gap,&quot; a Taliban-controlled portion of the only road in Kunar. Many believe the road is the key to stability in the region. The two new outposts, they hope, will allow U.S. and Afghan forces to control a valley that the Taliban now uses to ferry weapons and fighters from Pakistan.
Photos:
On a mission with U.S. forces in AfghanistanSoldiers gather in the early morning to get instructions for the convoy drive to the Nishigam district center, in the heart of what they call the "Ghaziabad gap," a Taliban-controlled portion of the only road in Kunar. Many believe the road is the key to stability in the region. The two new outposts, they hope, will allow U.S. and Afghan forces to control a valley that the Taliban now uses to ferry weapons and fighters from Pakistan.
Hide Caption
3 of 12
Ahead of the resupply convoy arriving, mortar men fire a series of mortars into known enemy positions from Checkpoint 2.5, a remote outpost that overlooks the supply road.
Photos:
On a mission with U.S. forces in AfghanistanAhead of the resupply convoy arriving, mortar men fire a series of mortars into known enemy positions from Checkpoint 2.5, a remote outpost that overlooks the supply road.
Hide Caption
4 of 12
Conditions at Checkpoint 2.5 are bare, but the platoon makes the most of it. Sgt. Patrick Trout, who is on his second deployment, swings from a hammock he brought from the base. Others watch movies and listen to music. The men sleep in shifts, and when they are not in one of the two covered rooms in the outpost, they are required to wear full body armor.
Photos:
On a mission with U.S. forces in AfghanistanConditions at Checkpoint 2.5 are bare, but the platoon makes the most of it. Sgt. Patrick Trout, who is on his second deployment, swings from a hammock he brought from the base. Others watch movies and listen to music. The men sleep in shifts, and when they are not in one of the two covered rooms in the outpost, they are required to wear full body armor.
Hide Caption
5 of 12
Sgt. Anthony Bluhme rests after a heavy firefight with Taliban forces. The previous day, Taliban fighters had attacked their convoy with machine guns and rocket-propelled grenades.
Photos:
On a mission with U.S. forces in AfghanistanSgt. Anthony Bluhme rests after a heavy firefight with Taliban forces. The previous day, Taliban fighters had attacked their convoy with machine guns and rocket-propelled grenades.
Hide Caption
6 of 12
Spc. Samuel Stratton also was involved in the firefight. Soldiers with the Forward Operating Base Bostick have fired more artillery than any other unit in Afghanistan, they say.
Photos:
On a mission with U.S. forces in AfghanistanSpc. Samuel Stratton also was involved in the firefight. Soldiers with the Forward Operating Base Bostick have fired more artillery than any other unit in Afghanistan, they say.
Hide Caption
7 of 12
At the Nishigam district center, another part of the mission begins: to continue to build good will among the villagers. Village elders attend the shura led by Afghan security forces and 2-27&#39;s battalion commander, Lt. Col. Dan Wilson. He encourages the tribal leaders to work together to push the Taliban from the area. &quot;Americans won&#39;t be here forever,&quot; he tells them.
Photos:
On a mission with U.S. forces in AfghanistanAt the Nishigam district center, another part of the mission begins: to continue to build good will among the villagers. Village elders attend the shura led by Afghan security forces and 2-27's battalion commander, Lt. Col. Dan Wilson. He encourages the tribal leaders to work together to push the Taliban from the area. "Americans won't be here forever," he tells them.
Hide Caption
8 of 12
Part of the 2-27&#39;s mission has been to build schools throughout the Kunar Province. This girl in Nishigam has been out of class for three days. The roof collapsed on her school, held in a villager&#39;s home.
Photos:
On a mission with U.S. forces in AfghanistanPart of the 2-27's mission has been to build schools throughout the Kunar Province. This girl in Nishigam has been out of class for three days. The roof collapsed on her school, held in a villager's home.
Hide Caption
9 of 12
After the official shura, the elders move outside to the courtyard in the district center to continue the discussion. No Americans participate. Before they begin speaking, they pray together.
Photos:
On a mission with U.S. forces in AfghanistanAfter the official shura, the elders move outside to the courtyard in the district center to continue the discussion. No Americans participate. Before they begin speaking, they pray together.
Hide Caption
10 of 12
Meanwhile, the U.S. forces relax on the grass of the district compound after the shura. Lt. Col. Dan Wilson sits in a circle with the local Afghan Army colonel and a security adviser.
Photos:
On a mission with U.S. forces in AfghanistanMeanwhile, the U.S. forces relax on the grass of the district compound after the shura. Lt. Col. Dan Wilson sits in a circle with the local Afghan Army colonel and a security adviser.
Hide Caption
11 of 12
Also at the Nishigam district center, an Afghan National Police commander trains a squad of new recruits on field discipline.
Photos:
On a mission with U.S. forces in AfghanistanAlso at the Nishigam district center, an Afghan National Police commander trains a squad of new recruits on field discipline.
Hide Caption
12 of 12

Story highlights

  • New documentary tells story of Special Forces group that went into Afghanistan post-9/11 and overthrew Taliban regime
  • Peter Bergen says film raises serious questions about how much America is asking from these forces

Peter Bergen is CNN's national security analyst, a vice president at New America and a professor of practice at Arizona State University. He is the author of "United States of Jihad: Investigating America's Homegrown Terrorists."

(CNN)The documentary feature film "Legion of Brothers" tells the stories of the handful of US Special Forces soldiers who, shortly after the 9/11 attacks, went into Taliban-controlled Afghanistan and within a matter of weeks overthrew the Taliban regime.

In the public's mind, Special Forces are often confused with the "door kickers" of Special Operations Forces -- such as SEAL Team 6 and Delta Force -- who are the United States' elite counterterrorism operators.
In fact, the primary mission of Special Forces, in particular the Army's Green Berets, who are profiled in the film, is to work "by, with and through" local forces on the ground to act as force multipliers. That means that Special Forces embed with local forces and work with them to achieve their common goals.
    The Green Berets of US Special Forces 5th Group -- known as "the Legion" -- who led the anti-Taliban campaign represent a textbook case of a successful Special Forces campaign.
    Five weeks after the 9/11 attacks, a 12-man Green Beret team led by Capt. Mark Nutsch was dropped into Afghanistan where they attached themselves to the army of the Uzbek warlord Gen. Abdul Rashid Dostum.
    Read More
    Trump mulls options in Afghanistan
    Trump mulls options in Afghanistan

      JUST WATCHED

      Trump mulls options in Afghanistan

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Trump mulls options in Afghanistan 02:37
    Riding horses into battle -- in a scene that could have played out during the American Civil War -- Nutsch and his team helped lead Dostom's forces to victory against the Taliban forces in the north of Afghanistan. Together, they rode into the key northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif on November 10 where they were greeted as liberators.
    Meanwhile, in southern Afghanistan, Capt. Jason Amerine and his 12-man Green Beret team linked up with an obscure Afghan diplomat named Hamid Karzai.
    In mid-November 2001, as they moved toward the city of Kandahar, the Taliban's de facto capital in southern Afghanistan, Amerine's team called in airstrikes against advancing Taliban units and more or less obliterated a Taliban column of a thousand men that had been dispatched from Kandahar. It was the Taliban's final play to remain in power.
    The Taliban surrendered Kandahar on December 5 and the same day, Karzai was appointed to be the next leader of Afghanistan.
    Few saw then that the United States would still be fighting wars of various kinds a decade and a half later, not only in Afghanistan, but also in Iraq and Syria.
    Taliban attack kills, injures more than 100
    afghanistan taliban attack rasmussen seg_00002520

      JUST WATCHED

      Taliban attack kills, injures more than 100

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Taliban attack kills, injures more than 100 01:55
    Special Forces continue to play a key role in these wars, in part, because there is no demand signal today from the American public to send large conventional armies into the greater Middle East to fight wars against ISIS, al Qaeda and the Taliban.
    This means American involvement in the wars in these countries must be conducted "by, with and through" the local forces on the ground, such as the Afghan army, Iraqi military and Syrian militias allied to the States. And that means a large role for US Special Forces, whose specialty is working with those local forces.
    But this raises some serious questions about how much the American public is asking from its Special Forces, who are facing repeated deployments.
    In "Legion of Brothers," Scott Neil, a Green Beret who was part of a sniper team in Afghanistan in the months after 9/11, explains: "You used to go into a VFW and you had one guy who had one tour. You were like 'Oh, wow.' You hear one guy had two tours. You're like 'Oh, he's a little crazy.' Somebody had three tours -- they're out of their minds. And what you see now is people have five, seven, nine, 10 tours. And they're still going."
    9,800 troops to stay in Afghanistan in 2015
    9,800 troops to stay in Afghanistan in 2015

      JUST WATCHED

      9,800 troops to stay in Afghanistan in 2015

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    9,800 troops to stay in Afghanistan in 2015 03:30
    This not only puts pressure on Special Forces but also, of course, puts much strain on their families. As Nutsch's wife, Amy, a special needs teacher and mother of four, puts it: "I've had some trying times at home, but managed to get through it. And then I yell at him later, going, 'This is what I have to deal with'."
    There are no easy answers for how to reduce the pressures on the force and families in an era when there is a great demand for the skills that Special Forces bring to the battlefield.
    Special Operations Command -- first under Adm. Eric Olson and then under Adm. Bill McRaven, the architect of the raid that killed Osama bin Laden -- put in place polices that emphasized more predictable deployments, allowing for more predictable blocks of time for servicemen to be with their families. They also started providing more support services for servicemen and their families.