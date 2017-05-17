Why the world is not about to drop America

Story highlights On Monday, it was reported that Trump shared classified information with Russian officials

Shashank Joshi is a senior research fellow of the Royal United Services Institute in London. He was previously a research associate at the Changing Character of War Programme at Oxford University, and a Kennedy Scholar at Harvard University. The opinions in this article belong to the author.

(CNN) We do not know exactly what President Donald Trump told Russia's foreign minister and ambassador last week about an Islamic State plot, but it was sensitive enough that it had not been shared with close allies, news outlets had been asked not to publish the details and even internal records of the conversation were hurriedly censored.

Worse still, the intelligence in question was reportedly given to the United States by Israel. As with almost all such intelligence sharing, Israel would have expected the information not be shared with others.

Could Trump's loose tongue jeopardize the United States' web of intelligence partnerships? While US allies may proceed more cautiously, perhaps withholding their most sensitive intelligence and doing more to disguise sources, they may not want to disrupt a relationship from which they gain a great deal.

Publicly, Israel has brushed off the issue. Israel's ambassador emphasized that "Israel has full confidence in our intelligence-sharing relationship with the United States," while the defense minister praised "deep, meaningful and unprecedented" cooperation. But despite these reassuring words, Israel's national security officials will be concerned about two things.

One is the future of their source, whether it was a human agent inside the Islamic State or a method for intercepting the group's communications. If the Russians deem such a source to pose a risk to their military presence in Syria, they might seek to disrupt it. Israel will also fear that Russia may pass on the information to its allies in Syria and Iran, both of whom have an incentive to target Israeli operations. American officials would have been familiar with this risk, not least because they have, in the past, accused Israel of passing on American secrets to Moscow.

