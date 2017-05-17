What Trump should not do when he meets Saudis

William D. Hartung is the director of the Arms and Security Project at the Center for International Policy. The views expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) When President Donald Trump touches down in Saudi Arabia this week, he will be bearing gifts in the form of a massive arms package worth up to $100 billion , a senior White House official told Reuters.

The Yemen war will be at the top of President Trump's agenda in meetings with the leaders of Saudi Arabia and the six member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council. The administration has been debating taking a more direct role in the war there by expanding the US effort beyond the Obama administration's two-track approach of drone strikes against al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula and indirect support of the Saudi-led intervention through arms supplies and refueling of coalition aircraft.

At issue is whether and at what level the administration should increase US military action against the Houthis, who are seen by the Trump team as a proxy of Iran.

The UAE would like the United States to go all in, including supplying US Special Forces to join in an attack on Hodeida. As of mid-March, The Washington Post reported internal disagreements within the Trump administration as to how far to go in expanding the US role in the war, with Secretary of Defense James Mattis suggesting "limited support," such as increasing the gathering and sharing of intelligence and providing planning support without direct involvement of US troops.

But the truth is that any US support for an attack on Hodeida would be a humanitarian and security disaster, putting millions at risk of starvation while leaving space for al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula to expand its influence in the country while the Houthi and Saudi coalitions are busy fighting each other.

If the Trump administration stumbles into a greater role in the Saudi/Emirati-led war in Yemen, it will no doubt be driven by the administration's exaggerated view of the role of Iran in the conflict. While Tehran has supplied some weapons to the Houthi side, the Houthis are not "puppets" or "proxies" of Iran. The Houthis have longstanding political and economic grievances that predate the current conflict, and that have fueled numerous armed rebellions on their part, including several against the regime of Saleh, who for the moment is their ally in the war against the Saudi coalition.

If anything, it is Saudi intervention that has strengthened Iran's position in Yemen by driving the Houthis into the arms of Tehran.

No good can come from a greater US role in the Yemen war. If President Trump wants to promote security in Yemen and the region, he should hold back on the sale of laser-guided bombs that can be used in the Saudi bombing campaign, as members of Congress led by Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Connecticut, have suggested . And he should push for a cease-fire that restrains the UAE from going ahead with its proposed attack on the port of Hodeida.